Braves with European experience in defense will be counted

With 25 goals against, the Bravos de Juárez ended up as the second highest-scoring team in Apertura 2021 and, to try to reverse that situation in the next tournament, on Tuesday they announced the arrival of the Spanish Alejandro Arribas Garrido, who arrives with the mission of reinforce the border behind.

Also on Tuesday, Uruguayan media reported that the arrival of Uruguayan defender Mathías Laborda to FC Juárez was ruled out, because the offer presented is not what Nacional and the player himself want.

Arribas, 32 years old, arrives from Real Oviedo of Iberian soccer. Born in Madrid, the defender already has experience in Mexican football, since between 2017 and 2019 he played for the UNAM Pumas. He has also played for Rayo Vallecano, Osasuna, Sevilla and Deportivo La Coruña in his country’s soccer.

Arribas joins Álvaro Ventura as the reinforcements announced so far in the defense of the Braves. Last week, coach Ricardo Ferretti started Ventura himself along with Adrián Mora, Maxi Olivera and Paul Aguilar.

In his previous stint in Liga MX, Arribas played the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Pumas de la UNAM. In the first year he had participation in 18 league games and two cup games, while in the second year he played 23 times in the league and four times in the cup. In total, he played 47 games for the felines of the country’s capital, with two goals scored.

“Hello everyone, I am Alejandro Arribas and I am very happy to be here and to be able to help Juárez to have a great tournament and that is what we are all looking for,” declared the Spanish defender through a short video, broadcast on social networks of the Braves.

Nicknamed ‘El Cavernícola’, Arribas had his training in the lower categories of Rayo Majadahonda, from where he made the leap to Rayo Vallecano in 2008.

After going through several Spanish soccer teams, in December 2017 his arrival at the UNAM Pumas for the Clausura 2018 was made official. In mid-2019, he returned to Spain with Real Oviedo from the Second Division and in the first two seasons he plays 59 games and scores two goals.

Name: Alejandro Arribas Garrido

Position: Defense

Date of birth: May 1, 1989

Place of birth: Madrid, Spain

Age: 32 years

Height. 1.82 m

His passage through Mexico

Season Team PJ Goals

2017-18 UNAM 20 1

2018-19 UNAM 27 1

TAKE NOTE …

FC Juárez movements at the moment

HIGH

– Cándido Rámirez Volante

– Ventura Alvarado Defense

– Anderson Leite Middle

– Fernando Arce Jr. Middle

– Alejandro Arribas Defense

LOW

– Juan Pablo Chávez Goalkeeper

– Andrés Iniestra Medio

– José López Forward

– Gustavo Velázquez Defense

– Extreme Fernandinho

– Jefferson Intriago Medio

– José Madueña Defense

FOR TODAY

FC Juárez vs Cimarrones

Friendly match

9:00 am

Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium

(Behind closed doors)