Brazilian popular singer Maurilio Ribeiro dies at 28

(CNN) – The singer Maurilio Ribeiro, of the duo Luiza & Maurilio died this Wednesday, after having been hospitalized in the state of Goiania since December 15.

Ribeiro suffered a stroke while recording a performance with another Brazilian singer on December 14, according to his medical team, cited by CNN affiliate CNN Brazil.

The singer’s team said in a statement on Instagram that Ribeiro was “a human being with the greatest dignity, who left us too early on this day of sadness (12/29 at 16:30) for all the family, friends and his legion of followers “.

“We can only thank God for the 28 years that we shared with someone who inspired and taught us so much, loving and being loved by so many people, with the certainty that his story will continue to guide us in this plan.”

Maurilio Ribeiro was born in the state of Maranhao and was 28 years old. Ribeiro and his bandmate Luiza Santos started making music in 2015 and gained fame through social media. Some of his songs “Sertanejo” have reached 384 million views on YouTube. Their first album was released in 2017, according to the band’s Facebook page.