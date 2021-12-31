By the sea: Shannon de Lima dazzled everyone with her beauty

Shannon de Lima was married between 2014 and 2017 with the singer Marc antony, which was the eye of the storm for its actions that went viral. It turns out that the Puerto Rican was giving a series of recitals as part of his Pa ‘lla voy Tour tour through different cities in Europe and the United States, and was in the spotlight of Internet users when the images in which he moved his jaw in an atypical way.

While some understood that the singer was following the rhythm of the bars, the versions of other fans is that the movement of Marc It was the product of the consumption of narcotic drugs, or specifically, cocaine. At least that is how Internet users expressed it on social networks.

After your marriage, Shannon from Lima She was lovingly linked with James Rodríguez – among others – with whom her relationship would have already ended, or at least that is what the professional soccer player of the Colombian team made known.

What is a reality is that from Lima It is extremely hot and every time you see a post of her on Instagram or another social network, it gives a lot to talk about. And so it happened with his last post on the camera’s social network.

The publication of the former Marc Anthony indicates that in less than a day I have already harvested about 27 thousand likes, a product of her beautiful figure on the seashore, where she wears long jean and a white top. All with a sensual look, shown in profile and with loose hair. The Venezuelan is a bomb and the fans know it.