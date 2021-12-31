Canelo reveals which beating he enjoyed the most in 2021 ‘for talking shit’

Editorial Mediotiempo

This was an unforgettable year for Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragan, who became the first Mexican in history to be the undisputed World Champion, in his case in the Super Middleweight division. There were three victories against Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant for the Canelo, who revealed his favorite fight of 2021.

Named as Best Boxer of the Year by the prestigious specialized magazine The Ring, the Mexican fighter had presentations at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miasmi, AT&T Stadium and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, all with overwhelming success at the box office and sale of pay-per-view, hence the award was more than obvious.

“This award from The Ring is an honor for me. As I always say, I love boxing, I do this because I love boxing and whatever comes next is an honor for me. It is an advantage for me because I love this sport, I respect it and I always try to do my best, “he told the aforementioned magazine.

When asked about the fight you enjoyed the most in 2021, the Canelo Alvarez He stays with the one from May 8 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys against the British Billy joe saunders, who caused a brutal fracture to the face that has his career in question.

“I believe that Caleb Plant’s was the biggest fight because there was only one belt left at stake, but the fight that i really enjoyed it was billy joe saunders because i had talked a lot of shit and because we had 73 thousand people witnessing it, “said the Mexican.

How did Canelo celebrate Christmas?

Accompanied by some of his brothers, who also had adventures in boxing, Saúl Álvarez spent Christmas with his wife, Fernanda Gómez, and her family at a party in which luxuries were unnecessary, since in a huge garden there were all kinds of facilities and even fireworks.

When will Canelo Álvarez fight again?

With four fights in 12 months, the tapatío will take a break during the first four months of the year. While waiting to know who will be his next rival, everything indicates that he Canelo will fight again in May 2022, a very significant date in the United States for everything related to Mexico due to the Battle of Puebla, although in that country they “swear” that it is our independence.