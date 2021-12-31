Carlos Reinoso reveals the unexpected: ‘I didn’t want to play in America’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Carlos Reinoso did not want to play for America. That phrase may chill the millions of Americanists who classify him as the greatest player in the history of the Eagles, but the Master himself confessed it recalling his arrival in Mexico, a country that was seen as “little thing” in his native Chile in the 1960s.

Carlos Reinoso’s great dream was to play for Santos in Brazil alongside Pelé because there was real interest from the team to sign him during a friendly tournament that the Eagles also took part in, who finally signed him and “deprived” him of his long-awaited pair with Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

“I did not want to play for America, I wanted to leave as soon as I arrived. I wanted to play for Santos with Pelé because they wanted to buy me at that time. There was very little going out of the country to foreign football, Europe was closed for us and in South America if you didn’t go to River, Boca, Peñarol or a big one from Brazil, they told you why were you going out, “he recalled.

“I was going to play for Santos in Brazil with PeléWe played a pentagonal and we beat Santos 4-3 precisely in a great game, I made a very nice goal at the last minute. Just America went to that tournament and that’s how I got here, but I didn’t want to be in Mexico, my dream was to be with Pelé “.

In football now, you can’t even fight: Reinoso

The eternal debate of whether football today is better than before It is something that bothers the Teacher, who is outraged because it seems that they speak of “turtles” when they refer to previous decades in which he gave away his talent, although not only “speed” is one of the great changes.

The Chilean stated that before they “fixed themselves like men” with blows In the locker room or among colleagues, they shook hands and moved on; at present he assures that “not even a blow” can be given because “demands” of all kinds come to you.

“It bothers me when they talk about ‘those times’ and they paint us as slow, it gives me a lot of courage. We did play with some assholes, we fought, now if there is a fight they all demand you, the government, associations and everyone. Nowadays it is already very easy, the football of before was serious, I have 18 kicking operations, we used to beat each other. The game was over and you were left to see yourself in the locker room to fight, even with your teammates in the locker room, “he said.