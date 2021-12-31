Carmen Villalobos dazzled with her perfect figure said goodbye to 2021

Carmen villalobos, has shown his great talent for acting in various strips of Latin American television. She also conquered everyone with her interpretation in the novel “Without Se … there is no Paradise” where he played the role of Catalina Santana. This great interaction made his fame grow by leaps and bounds.

For his part, on this occasion, Carmen villalobos It is a trend in the various entertainment news portals since a few hours ago he shared a series of videos in his statements of his official account of Instagram that showed how beautiful she is at 38 years old. In them you can see the best looks that he has dressed in this 2021.

In addition to this video he added a message on his networks that says the following: “Today I wanted to write this …

I started working since I was 17 years old and that’s how it has been until today ???? I have been very blessed by God because it is He who guides my path. I have always been a strong woman of character, but with a unique sensitivity (I know it sounds strange ??) but is it like that? I have always looked after not only the well-being of my family but also of all the people around me (thus they don’t realize it). I have had stages of great happiness, but also of a lot of fatigue, a lot of work, of being bad, sooo bad … I have cried what you cannot imagine, I cry for everything? What’s more, the last time I cried with all my might was yesterday … And do you know something? Just as I like to inspire strength, it is also worth saying that we cannot take any more, that we are exhausted, tired, worn out and it is valid to scream and collapse because we feel that we no longer have the strength to continue … But in general, I am a very positive person And those who know me know that I love to spread happiness? and to be honest, I stay with that version ????

THANK YOU 2021 FOR EVERYTHING! “.

On the other hand, the talented coffee maker in her work life is having a great time since since November 8 she has been breaking it as a presenter on the program “Unstoppable School” where 12 women entrepreneurs from different Latin American countries compete for the opportunity to receive the necessary support to succeed and realize their most desired dream in the business world.

Meanwhile, in her personal life, she is doing in the best way since a couple of years ago she married the Colombian actor Sebastian Caicedo. So from that moment on they share various memories of their life together. However, in recent months it has not been all rosy since Sebastian He got sick with coronavirus and it was quite complicated. Luckily, he has recovered and is currently in good health.

Changing the subject, this great popularity that he possesses is reflected in his social networks Since every time you post, your followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising your great beauty as well as everything you share. This makes Carmen villalobos be one of the most important influencers in the coffee country.