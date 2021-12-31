“Case closed”: Ana María Polo presents her three ‘children’ | Dra. Polo | Celebs | nnda nnlt | OFF SIDE

The lawyer and television host Ana Maria Polo, born in Havana on April 11, 1959, is one of the most representative figures of the Latino community in the world. Thanks to her “Case Closed” program, the Cuban woman has achieved great fame, receiving various awards and recognitions, among which a street that now bears her name in the city of Hialeah stands out.

MORE INFORMATION: Ten things you should know about Ana María Polo, Dr. Polo from “Case closed”

“This street was my home, I made close friends and through a program that was recorded right here. Latinos unite and reflect our conflicts”, Expressed Polo in gratitude, the day of the inauguration.

After two decades of broadcasting the program, which premiered in 2001 under the name “Couples Room”, the production decided to put a pause for Covid-19. Thus, in recent months, the lawyer has been away from the spotlight and has enjoyed her time at home a little more, with her four-legged little ones. Next, he meets Dr. Polo’s dogs.

MORE INFORMATION: Ten things you should know about Ana María Polo, Dr. Polo from “Case closed”

Ana María Polo is one of the best-known Hispanic faces in the world, thanks to her program “Caso Closure” (Photo: Ana María Polo / Instagram)

WHAT ARE ANA MARÍA POLO’S PETS?

The 62-year-old driver is an active user of social networks such as Instagram, where she usually shares snapshots in the company of her loved ones. Days before New Year’s Eve, Polo surprised his more than 2.4 million followers by posting a photo where you can see your pets. They are three tender dogs, which occupy a large space in the heart of the Cuban.

With description: “Waiting for the new year!!! #HeDicho #CasoCerrado #AnaMariaPolo ”, Polo introduced his dogs, two poodles and a french bulldog.

THEY ARE PART OF YOUR FAMILY

On more than one occasion, Ana Maria has made it clear that his dogs are part of his family and has even taken care of promote animal adoption, joining campaigns of shelters that are dedicated to looking for a home for animals in a state of abandonment.

“Don’t let looks be the only reason you bring a furry friend home with you. The smile that a pet has fills your heart with love ”, he wrote a few months ago in a post on his account Instagram.

WILL THERE BE A NEW VERSION OF CASE CLOSED?

In statements to him Miami herald, where Ana Maria Polo He spoke about his Christmas customs, he also revealed that “Case closed” it will continue its broadcasts but in a different way. The lawyer highlighted how much her life changed thanks to the program, something she never imagined:

“The program has been seen in Morocco, South Africa, Spain, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua and other parts of the world that I never dimensioned.”

Likewise, he revealed that he is planning a new version of the show, in the hands of great guides: “I am currently working with several major producers to somehow bring back a refreshing and more up-to-date version of Caso Cerrado. We will see what happens, but we are working on that ”.

This means good news for the followers of the reality show, which accumulates millions of followers around the world.