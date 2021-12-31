Charly Rodríguez paralyzes Cruz Azul and Rayados de Monterrey with his imminent departure

Charly Rodríguez surprised in the last hours with his statements about his possible arrival from Rayados to Cruz Azul.

Charly Rodríguez is on the lips of all Liga MX analysts after rumors indicated that he is close to signing for Cruz Azul from Rayados de Monterrey.

The 24-year-old footballer became the target of the cement company that seeks to return to the forefront of the MX League to add another title, for which he ended up closing a series of reinforcements.

On the one hand, as a result of the exchange with Chivas for Uriel Antuna, players of the stature of Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga arrived to bring danger to the celestial offensive in the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

On the other hand, Christian Tabó is another of the forwards who arrived at La Noria to enhance the offensive strategies of Juan Reynoso Guzmán so that he becomes the possible replacement for Jonathan Rodríguez.

For his part, Charly Rodríguez revealed details of his possible arrival at Cruz Azul: “We are fine-tuning so that everything is done,” he assured on his departure from El Barrial for the following season.

Cruz Azul is faced with the possibility of forming a fearsome team for the following season and dreaming of obtaining a new league title as in Guard1anes 2021.