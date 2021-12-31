Chelsea closes 2021 with millionaire losses

AFP

The champion of Europe, Chelsea, ended the 2020-2021 financial year with a deficit of 173.5 million euros ($ 196.7 million), despite the 113 million euros (127.8 million dollars) earned with the Champions Leaguethe club announced on Thursday.

Despite the fact that its turnover went from 462.4 million euros ($ 523.4 million) to € 496.9 million ($ 562.6 million) in this year thanks to the rise in television rights in the Premier league and victory in the Champions League final in May (1-0 against Manchester City), the London club ends up as a deficit, since covid-19 lowered income by ticket sales and stopped the sales of players.

The Blues they spent 130.9 million euros ($ 148.3 million) in transfers since June 30, especially with the arrival of the Belgian forward Romelu lukaku. At the same time, just 123.7 million euros ($ 140.1 million) from sales entered his coffers, although the champion of Europe could receive 19.6 million euros (22.2 million dollars) of bonuses linked to the exceptional clauses of previous transfers.

At “probable scenario“of a new closure of the matches to the public due to the wave of Omicron, Chelsea must have supplemental funds from the owner’s business Roman abramovich, specified the club. Since the arrival of the Russian in 2003, the Chelsea FC has had its best period, with five titles of Premier league, two Champions Leagues and one FA Cup.