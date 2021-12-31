Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku controversial statements and Thomas Tuchel reply | Premier league

The Chelsea dressing room is on fire due to the controversial statements by Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian striker acknowledged last Thursday that he did not feel good at Chelsea, with whom he just reappeared, and ventured a forthcoming return to Inter, from where he left to join the London club.

And if that was not enough, this Friday he reaffirmed his desire to return to Italian territory and even assured that the return to Stamford Bridge was not in his plans. As expected, the situation reached its peak and Thomas Tuchel, the team’s coach, responded to his manager.

Everything exploded!

“Physically I am fine. But I am not happy with the situation in Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system. I am not happy and it is normal. The only thing I can do is not give up and continue like a pro“, said the scorer at first to Sky Sport.

He also regretted the way he left Inter. “It shouldn’t have happened that way and I’m sorry for the fans. It wasn’t the time. I have Inter in my heart and I hope to play there again.” “I want from the bottom of my heart to return to Inter. I do not want to do it at the end of my career, but when I am still at the highest level“said the Belgian international.

Lukaku attended Sky Sport again this Friday and reaffirmed his intention to return to the Nerazzurri team: “Inzaghi was always great to me, he called me to explain his ideas as soon as he arrived. I knew that he is tactically very good, and that, with him, the team could take a step forward … today they play really well and hopefully they win, because I love them all, thanks to them I am the Lukaku of today”.

He was even encouraged to remember the Argentine Lautaro Martínez, with whom he could “die on the grass” and whom he hopes to see him again at Inter, and the Italian coach Antonio Conte, who was dismissed, news that “hurt him”.

On the other hand, he completely “lowered the cane” to Chelsea, stating that after “making history” in Serie A, he was confident of reaching “three top teams: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern.” Unfortunately, when nothing materialized, he implied that he had to settle for the ‘Blues’.

The situation got to the point where Tuchel, one of those named by Lukaku, referred to the issue at a press conference: “To be honest, I did not like them because they bring a noise that we do not need … It is easy to take statements out of context and of course I did not like them. They make a noise that we don’t need and they don’t help”.

“We will speak to Lukaku from behind the inside. It surprises me because I don’t see him unhappy, on the contrary. We can take some time to try to understand what is happening with Romelu, it does not reflect his daily attitude”, He concluded.

All a chaos the internal of the current champion of the Champions League …