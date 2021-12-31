Chelsea v Brighton: Welbeck dresses up as a villain and leaves Chelsea without victory in discount

Chelsea left two points at home against Brighton (1-1) in 91 ‘and ends 2021 in the worst possible way. Welbeck equal the goal of Lukaku Y leaves Manchester City as solo leader and he gets more of a champion face. In a match where it was already almost paid for by those of Tuchel, the equalizer was an insurmountable slab in Stamford Bridge.

The approach to the meeting by Thomas tucheHe surprised everyone, mainly Graham Potter. The coach of the Brighton wanted to replicate the same system as the ‘blues’, with a defense of five, but the German opted for four men behind, with Reece james on the left wing. This gave him more advantages when it came to getting the ball out in the face of visiting pressure, in which the Chelsea leaned against the game on Lukaku’s back, holder in Stamford Bridge.

And is that Lukaku unleashed a dangerous encounter for him Chelsea in 27. The Belgian’s movements opened the visiting defense, attracting brands and unleashing Mount and Hudson-Odoi. Before some ‘blues’ plagued with casualties, Lukaku is the best Christmas gift for Londoners. Mount served the corner and the Belgian finished at the near post, nobody has scored more goals from the head than the ‘blues’ this season, with eight. But the injury problem remained.

Reece James and Christensen were replaced

The English side, key piece in the ‘blue’ scheme, He suffered some annoying hamstring and was replaced by Marcos Alonso in minute 24. It was not going to be the only injury of the match, because Christensen will leave for Chalobah In the second half. These two names join those of Thiago Silva, Werner or Chillwell.

Brighton woke up when he was seen below the scoreboard, with shots from Lallana Y Moder in the second part. They showed why they live comfortably in the middle of the table with two occasions in five minutes, in the boots of Bissouma and Maupay, which touched the tie. Until after so much nothing, the Brighton did not die on the shore and tie in injury time. Welbeck, who had been injured for three months, solved the problem of his team’s goal, Chelsea with a poker face … and with a red carpet for him Manchester City.