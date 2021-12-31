Christian Vázquez decides to win for the Cangrejeros with a home run in the ninth inning

Major League Catcher Christian vazquez He hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to decide the Cangrejeros de Santurce’s 1-0 win over the Indios de Mayagüez on Wednesday at Isidoro “Cholo” García Stadium.

With the game scoreless until the hitting episode, the Boston Red Sox catcher blew the ball away as reliever Braden Webb (2-1) sent down left field. It was his first home run in the tournament.

Cangrejeros closer Fernando Cruz took it upon himself to get the last three outs, costing two strikeouts, for his seventh save of the winter baseball season.

The match also marked the debut of the new catcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Roberto “Bebo” Pérez with the Indians.

Santurce used a combination of five pitchers highlighting the work of starter Joel Huertas who in five innings only deciphered one pitch and struck out four Indians. For its part, Mayagüez raised eight serpentineros to the mound who together allowed four indisputable visitors.

Both novenas are classified to the playoffs. This day marks the tenth defeat of the Indians who remain in the first position in 28 games. The Cangrejeros continue in the third step with a 16-14 record

Solid creole offense blanks RA12 at Bithorn

With a ‘grand slam’ on Reymond Fuentes’ return to the field, the Caguas Criollos blanked RA12 13-0 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

Caguas got back on the winning track putting his record at 17-11, while RA12 dropped to 8-20, drifting away from playoff qualification with less than a week remaining in the regular tournament.

Julio Torres (2-0) charged the win pitching five full innings allowing five singles and two strikeouts, while Rubén Ramírez (0-3) did not carry the same fate, tolerating three earned runs, five hits and two strikeouts in three innings.

On Thursday, the Criollos visit the Carolina Giants for a double game from 5:10 pm at the Roberto Clemente stadium, while at the Hiram Bithorn stadium they will face RA12 and Santurce from 7:10 pm.