Climate change could impact New York with hurricanes

As if it were a science fiction movie, hurricanes hitting the city of New York, will be a constant in a few years. This is due to climate change, that will modify the formation process of tropical cyclones.

The most populated cities in the world will have to deal with phenomena such as hurricanes and powerful storms, averaging the year 2100. New York, Beijing and Tokyo are in areas where hurricanes could not form millions of years ago, however, the climate change will modify this.

Climate change and the new global hurricanes

The increase in temperatures, caused by the climate change, will cause tropical cyclones to hit populated mid-latitude cities, according to a Yale University study.

Usually, and as the name implies, tropical cyclones or hurricanes they tend to form near the equator, exclusively at low latitudes.

The key to these storms, which can be devastating, are warm sea surface temperatures of at least 81 ° F (27 ° C). These indicators are recorded in the portions of the ocean near the Equator, where temperatures are higher on average.

canva

However the climate change has caused ocean temperatures to rise in cold areas, increasing the range of formation of hurricanes.

In this way, in more sectors of the ocean the warm air rises and forms storm clouds. Then the same planetary spin will cause the air to rotate cyclically, forming the hurricanes.

What factors will cause New York to suffer hurricanes

The research carried out by experts explained that the warming of the oceans, caused by the climate change, It will reduce the temperature difference between the equator and the poles, allowing cyclones to form.

This would be a condition that has not happened on our planet for at least the last 3 million years, explained physicist Joshua Studholme of Yale University.

The research took as an example the subtropical storm Alpha of September 2020, where they formed hurricanes never seen before in Portugal. “We had not observed this before”Said Dr. Studholme.

“What we have done is to make explicit the links between the physics that occur within the storms themselves and the dynamics of the atmosphere on a planetary scale ”, added the Yale scientist.

In the study, scientists studied the impacts of

climate change

in jet streams, tropical atmospheric circulation and the convergence of winds over the equator.

canva

They then subjected this data to comparisons with other simulations of Earth’s past hot climates.

The result was not very encouraging, especially for large cities on Earth that have formed at higher latitudes, such as New York, Beijing and Tokyo. All the data indicate that the cyclones that will form powerful hurricanes could form and intensify at higher latitudes than at present, due to

climate change

.

The news by all means. Download our

app

!

Gm