Coapa, Joaquín Montecinos, Paul Arriola and Agustín Canobbio

The Eagles of America are exactly eight days from their debut in the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX against him Club Puebla at Cuauhtémoc Stadium. And the ultimate concern of Santiago Solari they remain the few variants for the position of extreme by right. Who is listed today in the Stove Soccer as the main candidates to occupy that sector? Joaquín Montecinos, Paul Arriola and Agustín Canobbio.

The Colombian nationalized Chilean was one of the first to emerge in the orbit of the men’s team of the Eagles of America. The current attacker of the Audax Italiano was offered by his representative – the same as that of Diego Valdes-. However, there are still no definitions from the senior managers of the institution cream blue.

The name of the American with Mexican grandparents came to light in a publication by the Italian medium Tutto Mercato. The extreme of the Sinaloa Dorados and of the Xolos from Tijuana, you are close to ending your loan with the DC United of the MLS. Anyway, from inside the Nest, they commented that, at least for now, it is not one of the alternatives they are considering.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan is interested in various teams on the continent such as the Boca Juniors from Argentina. The owner of your pass is the Club Atlético Peñarol. According to a report from the RÉCORD newspaper, Agustin Canobbio is the element that most seduced the managers of the Eagles of America to be included in the cast of Santiago Solari.

América Femenil presented Alison González and Scarlett Camberos

The Eagles of America shook the market for the Liga MX Women. In the last hours they presented one of the soccer stars of Mexico Alison gonzalez already the american Scarlet Camberos. On the other hand, it is expected by the adjustment of some details for the confirmation of the former Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León Katty Martínez.