Company still offers superinterests of 9%

Chihuahua.– The capital placement company Vitas Financial and / or Vitas Consulting SAPI, with address in the city of Chihuahua in the Prisma building number 3000 interior 302, continues to operate publicly in the recruitment of partners without any type of review or intervention of the state and federal authorities; it even offers “super yields of up to 9 percent monthly interest” on cash investments greater than 200 thousand pesos.

Said company –similar in its scheme and financial offer to Aras Business Group–, with just one year and two months of being established, has more than 250 thousand followers on Facebook and has not issued any public position regarding the indications of local legislators who accuse her of a potential fraudster.

The newspaper went to the company’s facilities yesterday, where the operation of its financial advisers was verified, who approach the visitors at the time of entry.

Since December 8, an interview was requested with the administrative director of Vitas Financial, Jovanny Arturo Hinojos Hernández, who has refused to attend and inform the public about the situation faced by thousands of its investors in Chihuahua and Ciudad Juárez.

Deputy Gabriel García Cantú, a member of the Public Safety Commission in the State Congress, affirmed that this capital placement company is below Aras Business Group in terms of the number of partners who “are at potential risk of also losing their money ”, and estimated that in“ two months it would also enter a financial crisis ”.

When requesting a formal interview with the administrative director, the reception staff replied that “they are not authorized to give more information” about the owner of that company.

At the telephone numbers (614) 437-72-93 and (800) 008-48-27, which appear in their newsletters, there is also no response to a request for information.

Like Aras Business Group, Vitas Financial offers financial returns of nine to 10 percent per month, well above the Mexican banking system.

Vitas Financial and / or Vitas Consulting SAPI promotes itself through the Internet as a consulting company in placement of capital and yields, “with experts in capital management with diversified investments, mainly in high-end construction”.

A ‘time bomb’

However, according to deputy Gabriel García Cantú, “we are facing another time bomb and what we have investigated is that this company only has offices for rent in Chihuahua and the border, that is, it does not have registered properties as Aras does. ”.

Therefore, he called on the state and federal investigating authorities to act promptly in the face of what he described as “the potential new fraud.”

On its website https://www.vitasinvestment.com/, Vitas Consulting SAPI defines itself as a firm specialized in the placement of capital in private investment funds, providing an experience of trust and solidity through professional investment management strategically diversified.

Among the benefits offered to investors, the highlights are “living on your income, growing the capital of your SME (small and medium-sized business) or company, guaranteeing the payment of your children’s tuition and protecting the health of your family.”

The legislator García Cantú publicly denounced that “the people who have their money or their savings there are in a ‘time bomb’. I have already presented an initiative in this regard because I get a lot of information from other companies such as Aras, of this type of ‘SAPIs’ (Sociedad Anónima Promotora de Inversión) which is a new name and which are not on the radar of the federal authorities. I am referring to the Financial Investigation Unit (UIF) and the SAT (Tax Administration Service), so it is an issue that must be worked on at the federal level ”, he said.

The social media records of Vitas Financial in Chihuahua establish its start of operations in the month of October 2020.

The last post they uploaded to their Facebook account occurred on December 2, 2021, right in the middle of the Aras Business Group financial scandal.

“Welcome December, we begin the most magical season of the year and also the one with the greatest hope. There are 31 days full of opportunities to start new habits and we started by putting our money to work to give ourselves a better future ”, the account managers sent as a message almost a month ago, without making further publications.