Conor McGregor, the highest paid athlete of 2021; surpasses Messi and Cristiano

2021 ends and when we think about who could have been the highest paid athlete of the year, It is difficult for names like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo not to cross our minds, LeBron James can also happen.However, none of the three occupies the position of honor as the highest paid athlete.

UFC Irish fighter Conor McGregor tops both as the highest paid athlete of the year. McGregor earned an approximate of $ 180 million dollars according to the prestigious Forbes magazine, thus beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Unlike Messi and Cristiano, who earned the vast majority of their 2021 earnings thanks to a hefty salary of $ 97 and $ 70 million respectively.Conor alone earned a salary of $ 22 million. In addition, he only had two fights, which were a loss to Dustin Poirier.

Millions for sponsors

So surely you wonder How come McGregor made so many millions of dollars? The answer is not hard to guess: sponsors they remain the strong point for the Irish fighter.

McGregor has earnings of up to $ 158 million. Having agreements with companies such as DraftKings, the video game Dystopia, and the lifestyle brand Roots of Fight. His biggest deal came when he sold his majority stake in his Proper No. Twelve brand of whiskey. The deal earned the fighter more than $ 100 million, according to Forbes.

“I know many of these athletes on this list, you know they earn a lot from their sport, a lot from their sponsorships,” he says, noting that he made most of his money not in the ring but as an entrepreneur. “I’m probably the opposite. I’m an outlier,” he said when it became known that he was the athlete who won the most in 2021.