‘Córdova will play here where he knows how’; Piojo Herrera’s dart to Solari

This Thursday marked the presentation of Sebastián Córdova with Tigres Heading to the new Liga MX tournament and after his first minutes, the coach, Miguel Herrera, seemed to send a “dart” to his successor in America, Santiago Solari, with whom the footballer had differences that led him to leave Coapa.

Called to be the undisputed holder with those of the UANL thanks to its national team poster, El Piojo said that Córdova “needs to play where he knows how to do it”, implying that Solari did not know how to exploit his qualities with the Eagles, despite being cataloged one of the elements with the most future.

“Córdova has great qualityFor something he is a constant in the Mexican National Team. If you come to TigersIf I bring him, it is because of his determination, his good technique, he is a very complete boy. It will certainly help improve our strong offense. “

“The change was good for him and he is happy, he is getting to know his current teammates perfectly. Whether or not he played in his previous team is a problem for the coach there, but here he doesn’t have to be rescued. What we will do is put him in a position that he knows, where it feels good, the same one that occupies in the Selection in which it helps to the exit “

Tigers 6-0 Deer | preseason game

Just one week after starting the Clausura 2022, the Tigers held a preparation match at the Volcano in which they beat the Venados de Mérida 6-0 of the Expansion League, with André-Pierre Gignac scoring the first goal of the felines.

Luis Quiñones, the youth squad Rodrigo Guerrero, Paco Venegas, Raymundo Fulgencio and Jesús Dueñas were also present on the scoreboard for this match played in three halves.

When does Tigres debut in 2022?

The UANL team will have its first match of Clausura 2022 in the always difficult court of Torreón against Santos Laguna, rival that he eliminated in the last Quarterfinals. This time the game will be the Saturday, January 8 at 7:00 p.m. within Matchday 1.