Covid infections skyrocket; 1,510 new cases

The Ministry of Public Health notified in the epidemiological bulletin of the last day of the year 2021, a increase in positive cases to Covid-19 with 1,510, of the 8,048 samples processed nationwide in the last 24 hours.

Of the tests evaluated, 1,774 were for ‘Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and 6,274 tests for antigen.

In Santiago, 251 cases were positive, the National District contributed 159, the Santo Domingo province 195 and Puerto Plata 183.

Health authorities reported only one death. The number of deaths is 4,247, with a fatality rate of 1.01 percent.

Daily positivity stands at 30.28%, and that of the last four weeks at 6.96%.

So far 6,592 cases are active, with 418,778 registered, 2,157,059 suspects discarded and 407,939 patients recovered from the disease.

Hospital occupation

Currently there are 396 hospitalized patients, occupying 18% of the 2,261 destined for Covid-19.

In Intensive Care Units (ICU) there are 108 patients, for 18% of the 585 beds that the system has.

While 72 affected have ventilators, equivalent to 15% of the 469 in the country for the disease.