Cristiano Ronaldo causes a ‘little revolution’ in the eating habits of his Manchester United teammates | Football | sports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence goes beyond what happens on the Manchester United pitch. In fact, it manages to provoke changes in its environment indirectly, that is, without making an effort to produce a change.

This is what has happened at United since his arrival. The Portuguese star small revolution in the eating habits of his teammates.

Eric Bailly, defender of the Red Devils, confirmed in an interview with Poet & Vuj that the team’s players began to imitate Cristiano when choosing what kind of food they are going to have, the newspaper publishes ACE from Spain.

“We have stopped eating dessert, all the players no longer want it because it is good, we have to change,” explained the player.

A change of habit that has the Portuguese striker as the main culprit: “You have to choose a little apple crumble (dessert) or a brownie, cream or whatever. Neither player touched the brownie because everyone was sitting down and one of the guys said, ‘What’s Cristiano got on the plate?’ So we took a look at what he had and obviously it was the healthiest dish you can imagine, ”Bailly explained.

“I was amused that no player dared to get up and eat that junk food that they had put on him,” explained the defender.

Bailly, in fact, affirmed that one of the causes of the performance of CR7 during all these years and its current good condition is due precisely to the care it takes with its diet.

“He’s been the best for a long time, why? Your body, you have to take care of it ”. And the data does not deny the Ivorian. Since the Portuguese star has returned to United, he has been key to the good results the Red Devils have had: the team’s top scorer with 13 goals and two assists in 20 games. In February he will be 37 years old. (D)