Cruz Azul and América steal the winter transfer market for men and women

The capital teams have bet hard to reinforce their squads for the Clausura 2022, while Chivas and Pumas have had little or no participation in both branches

The winter transfer market of the MX League, both manly and feminine, has had two great protagonists, both teams from the capital.

In the manly branch, Blue Cross has made a strong commitment to reinforce its staff with a view to Closing 2022 after falling short in trying to defend his crown in the 2021 Apertura.

Cristian Pavón and Katty Martínez are the big bets of Cruz Azul and América Femenil. Getty Images

In the Liga MX Women, America He monopolized the spotlight with renowned signings in search of once again tasting the glory he achieved in the Apertura 2018.

The Machine has lost players like Roberto Alvarado, Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda, and the departure of forward Jonathan Rodríguez is imminent, however, the club moved quickly to fill those gaps.

Blue Cross acquired Christian Tabó from Puebla, Erik Lira of Pumas and Alejandro mayorga Y Uriel antuna from Chivas, in addition, the arrivals of Carlos Rodríguez from Monterrey and Argentine striker Cristian Pavón from Boca Juniors are on the horizon, who is expected to cover the scoring quota that Cabecita Rodríguez will leave vacant, if his departure is finalized.

These movements are in stark contrast to the rest of the “Big Four” of the MX League, with America being the most active in the market by acquiring Chilean Diego Valdés from Santos Laguna and Jonathan Dos Santos from the MLS LA Galaxy.

Chivas has only agreed with Roberto Alvarado, part of the exchange with Blue Cross to send to Mayorga Y Antuna to The Ferris Wheel, while Pumas continues without making any movement to reinforce its squad.

For its part, America stood out in the winter market feminine acquiring two players from the Concacaf dream team, plus the Mexican-American midfielder Scarlett camberos, coming from UC Irvine of soccer feminine university of the United States.

America propped up its attack with the arrival of Alison González and Katty Martínez. Getty Images

The two most renowned signings of the Eagles they went in attack with the forwards Alison gonzalez of the Atlas and Katty Martinez de Tigres, two of the three best scorers in the history of the Liga MX Women.

Martinez, with 95 goals, will carry the offensive weight of America While Gonzalez returns from injury. Both were chosen to the Concacaf dream team in 2021 as starters, in addition Gonzalez She was nominated by the International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics (IFFHS), as one of the best players in the U-20 world, Gonzalez she also became the only Latina to win the award feminine of the NxGn 2021 as the third best player.

With these signings, America seeks to challenge the northern teams, Tigres and Monterrey, who have dominated in recent seasons in the Liga MX Women.