Cruz Azul falls to Pumas in the last preseason game heading to Clausura 2022

Cruz Azul closed in 2021 with his last game of preparation for the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, from The Quarry in El Pedregal, where he faced the Pumas of the UNAM and added his second defeat of the preseason, losing by the smallest difference; in the middle of the versions that place the ‘jewel’ auriazul Erik Lira as reinforcement of the cement workers.

With more secrecy than in the three previous games, Machine visited the university complex to dispute his last friendly match before the next contest begins, in which it will be debuting next Saturday, January 8 of 2022, compared to Xolos from Tijuana, at Aztec stadium.

Without disclosing the initial 11 of Juan Reynoso, Cruz Azul faced Pumas in a duel of four halves of 30 minutes each, however, from inside the cement team they kept secret the tactical drawings and the changes during the meeting, as only a few photos were shared from University City.

It was until the third time when Juan Dinenno broke the zero on the scoreboard to sign the solitary goal that gave the felines a 1-0 victory over La Maquina; in the few postcards that the celestial team shared, players like Juan Escobar, Ignacio Rivero and Guillermo Fernández disputing the match, despite the fact that a ‘Pol‘he has been involved with Boca Juniors in the last hours.

Erik Lira close to reinforcing Cruz Azul

According to information from ESPN, the cement directive has already reached a total agreement with the university staff to acquire the file of Erik Lira, one of the great ‘jewels’ formed in his quarry and also Gerardo Martino’s national team, for which the 21-year-old soccer player would move to La Noria to carry out the corresponding medical examinations and thus be able to sign his signature on the contract that will join him to La Maquina for the next four years.