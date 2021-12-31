Cuba toughens entry to the country due to the rise in infections and omicron

People walk down Prado Street in Havana, on November 15, 2021.

Cuban health authorities readjusted health protocols due to the increase in cases and the presence of the omicron variant in the country, although for the moment they have not considered returning to a situation of closure of the country.

As of January 6, in addition to presenting negative PCR, travelers must show a vaccination certificate from their countries of origin with the full doses of the vaccine applied.

“Foreign travelers who arrive in Cuba and are part of the enrollment of international schools, scholarships in Cuban institutions, technicians and foreign collaborators who are housed, will carry out an 8-day quarantine in their respective centers, and a PCR will be carried out on the seventh day of their arrival ”, specified the Ministry of Health.

These measures are in addition to those in force since December for travelers from African countries and others from Europe.

Cuba, which on Thursday exceeded a thousand active cases with covid-19 (1,016), increased epidemiological surveillance measures for international travelers on December 4 to try to contain the omicron variant.

In November, given the improvement in the epidemiological situation in the country, Cuba reopened its schools and reactivated international tourism after months of closure that caused social discontent due to the conjunction of the economic and health crisis.

The Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) confirmed this Thursday 328 new infections and one deceased due to complications associated with the disease, in another day with an increase in positives to SARS-Cov-2.

The increase in recent days is significant, after 241 cases on Wednesday, 145 on Tuesday, 128 on Monday and 122 on Sunday.

The Caribbean country thus accumulates 965,571 cases and 8,322 deaths since the first sick, notified in March of last year, reported the Ministry of Health. EFE

NOTE TO SUBSCRIBERS: The decisions of the Cuban authorities in recent months have decimated the team of the Efe delegation in Havana, where currently only two journalists can continue to carry out their work. Efe hopes to be able to recover its information capacity on the island in the coming days.

This story was originally published on December 30, 2021 12:59 pm.