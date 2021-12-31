Daddy Yankee retiring from concert tours?

The urban exponent Daddy yankee seems to have the date for his retirement from concert tours.

Judging by a publication he shared today, through a video on social networks, the artist announced that “this year 2022 I will give my last round in the world. In which country are you waiting for me? “, He asked next to the tags # LaÚltimaVuelta” DaddyYankee #MrSoldOut.

The “Big Boss” refers to the tour that started in his homeland in 2019 when he performed 12 record performances in the Coliseum of Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

The tour was delayed due to the pandemic, so the artist trusts that the new year will allow him to travel the world with the impressive show.

The reggaeton player has never said how much was the total investment of the show, what is a fact is that it was the best production that has been presented at the Coliseo in Puerto Rico. The video shows part of the preparations for the concert.

Daddy Yankee indicated in September 2021, when he received the Billboard Hall of Fame award that he envisioned “the last round” for 2022.

“Enjoy very much my last musical lap that comes out there,” he said at the time.

The 45-year-old artist has managed for three decades to be one of the most important and respected figures in urban music.