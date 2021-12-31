Dani Alves attacked Bartomeu and a chat with the former president of Barcelona leaks that leaves the Brazilian in a bad way

2021-12-31

Dani alves became one of the signings of the Barcelona of Xavi Hernández this season, being a tremendous surprise worldwide.

The Brazilian star has confessed on many occasions that his great desire was to return to the Catalan club one day, but in recent statements he said that with Josep María Bartomeu, former president of Barcelona, I would not have returned.

“I would not have accepted an offer of Bartomeu. I left when he was president and it made no sense to work with him again, “he said in an interview with the Qatari radio station Alkass Sports Chanells.

Dani alves threw this dart at Bartomeu, whom he compared to Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid. “He is concerned about the interests of Real Madrid, a successful management cannot be compared with poor management, it depends a lot on the presidents. They are used to signing great players, but that bonus will not prevent us from facing them, “he added Dani Alves.

The Brazilian’s statements have been surprising, since it is known that the player offered to return to the Barcelona when Bartomeu himself was there.

An exact dialogue has been leaked by WhatsApp between Bartomeu Y Dani alves of May 18 and 19, 2019 to which Mundo Deportivo has had access. The Brazilian has been badly stopped, because he wrote to Josep to let him return to the Camp Nou.

THE FULL CHAT

MAY 18, 2019

ALVES: Mr. President, everything okay?

I want to go back there, I want to go home and I want to play the 2022 world cup as a Barça player !! Let’s put pride aside, we need each other and we know it!

Greetings!

MAY 19, 2019

BARTOMEU: Hello Dani, to return, no problem, but the Barça technicians should be in agreement. Have you talked to Abidal? Strong hug, Barto

ALVES: I can talk to him if you want !!

BARTOMEU: I inform Abi and you are called (thumbs up emoticon)

ALVES: Praying hands emoticon.

