Dani Alves attacked Bartomeu and a chat with the former president of Barcelona leaks that leaves the Brazilian in a bad way

2021-12-31

Dani alves became one of the signings of the Barcelona of Xavi Hernández this season, being a tremendous surprise worldwide.

The Brazilian star has confessed on many occasions that his great desire was to return to the Catalan club one day, but in recent statements he said that with Josep María Bartomeu, former president of Barcelona, I would not have returned.

“I would not have accepted an offer of Bartomeu. I left when he was president and it made no sense to work with him again, “he said in an interview with the Qatari radio station Alkass Sports Chanells.

Dani alves threw this dart at Bartomeu, whom he compared to Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid. “He is concerned about the interests of Real Madrid, a successful management cannot be compared with poor management, it depends a lot on the presidents. They are used to signing great players, but that bonus will not prevent us from facing them, “he added Dani Alves.