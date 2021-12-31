David Ortíz is given special treatment according to the HOF voter

Admin 15 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 58 Views

Within the current ballot at Hall of Fame is the slugger former Boston Red Sox David Ortíz, who at this point appears to be the only one safely heading to Cooperstown among the other candidates including Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Alex Rodríguez, Sammy Sosa among others. However, on Big Papi there is also somehow the shadow of banned substances And apparently, he’s getting preferential treatment.

The voter of Steve Politi from NJ Advanced Media mentioned in a column in which he argues for his vote for Alex Rodríguez, that he thinks that Big Papi for his charisma is being given a “free pass” to the Hall of Fame, still when there is a suspicion of prohibited substances on him along with other candidates who have never had anything tested.

There is no easy way to do this. David Ortíz has 30% more votes than A-Rod. Do people really think that the Red Sox hitter, who reportedly failed a drug test in 2003 and saw a dramatic turnaround mid-career, didn’t benefit from steroids? Ortíz was much more loved than A-Rod during his career and Cooperstown is being given a free pass. He will enter long before Alex, if he ever does.

With this mentioned, Politi did include David Ortíz on her ballot, along with Alex Rodríguez, Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Scott Rolen, Manny Ramírez, Jeff Kent, Andruw Jones and Andy Pettitte.

Gabriel Delgado

I started as a rookie on Al Bat in early 2018 and I’m going into my third season covering Major League Baseball as a web reporter. I’m a fan of the San Francisco Giants, a number one defender of Barry Bonds, and a critic of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña are the future of baseball, Mike Trout is overrated, and the Astros deserved to be taken away from the World Series for cheating. Besides baseball, I also enjoy soccer, football, basketball, and just about any other game that includes a ball or a ball. I am also an amateur musician, penniless gamer and very nerdy. Graduated in journalism from the University of Guadalajara, I graduated in 2017. Born in the shrimp capital of the world, Escuinapa, Sinaloa. I lived in Australia for a while; i survived giant spiders, tasmanian devils and fought a kangaroo and didn’t die trying.

