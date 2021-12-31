David Ortíz is given special treatment according to the HOF voter

Within the current ballot at Hall of Fame is the slugger former Boston Red Sox David Ortíz, who at this point appears to be the only one safely heading to Cooperstown among the other candidates including Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Alex Rodríguez, Sammy Sosa among others. However, on Big Papi there is also somehow the shadow of banned substances And apparently, he’s getting preferential treatment.

The voter of Steve Politi from NJ Advanced Media mentioned in a column in which he argues for his vote for Alex Rodríguez, that he thinks that Big Papi for his charisma is being given a “free pass” to the Hall of Fame, still when there is a suspicion of prohibited substances on him along with other candidates who have never had anything tested.

There is no easy way to do this. David Ortíz has 30% more votes than A-Rod. Do people really think that the Red Sox hitter, who reportedly failed a drug test in 2003 and saw a dramatic turnaround mid-career, didn’t benefit from steroids? Ortíz was much more loved than A-Rod during his career and Cooperstown is being given a free pass. He will enter long before Alex, if he ever does.

With this mentioned, Politi did include David Ortíz on her ballot, along with Alex Rodríguez, Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Scott Rolen, Manny Ramírez, Jeff Kent, Andruw Jones and Andy Pettitte.