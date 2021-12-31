Despite the rise in infections, New York maintains a New Year’s celebration

New York City will chime in 2022 on Times Squares as scheduled despite the record number of COVID-19 infections in the city and across the country, Mayor Bill de Blasio reported.

“We want to show that we are moving forward and we want to show the world that New York City is struggling to get out of this,” De Blasio, whose last day in office is Friday, told NBC’s “Today” show.

After banning the parties in Times Square a year ago due to the pandemic, city officials had announced plans for a smaller New Year’s Eve party with fewer people gathered and vaccination required.

While cities like Atlanta have canceled New Year’s Eve festivities, De Blasio noted that New York City’s high vaccination rate makes it possible to receive people with masks and social distancing to watch the ball drop in Times Square.

“We have to send a message to the world. New York City is open, ”he said.

Due to the highly contagious omicron variant that was first identified as a variant of concern last month, new cases of COVID-19 in the United States have soared to their highest levels on record with more than 265,000 a day on average.

With more than 39,590, New York City reported a record number of new confirmed cases Tuesday, according to New York state figures.

De Blasio indicated that the answer is to “double vaccinations” and noted that 91% of adults in New York City have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The next mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, will be sworn in in Times Square on Saturday morning. Adams, a Democrat like de Blasio, planned a press conference to describe his plan to fight the pandemic.