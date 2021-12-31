Dollar price today December 31, peso starts gaining

Today Friday, December 31, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.3460 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso ended yesterday Thursday at 20.4696 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

The economist Gabriela Siller points out in this last day of 2021 a session with gains after a month in which the Mexican peso was held as the most appreciated currency of the wide basket of principals with which the dollar is compared.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.4696 – Sale: $ 20.4696

: Buy $ 20.4696 – Sale: $ 20.4696 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.84

: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.84 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 21.04

: Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 21.04 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.82 – Sale: $ 20.72

Buy: $ 19.82 – Sale: $ 20.72 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.60 – Sale: $ 21.60

Buy: $ 18.60 – Sale: $ 21.60 IXE: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Monex: Buy: $ 20.01 – Sale: $ 21.01

Buy: $ 20.01 – Sale: $ 21.01 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 20.14

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 20.14 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Santander: Buy: $ 19.52 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.52 – Sale: $ 21.05 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.84 – Sale: $ 20.86

Buy: $ 19.84 – Sale: $ 20.86 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.30

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 47,899.3 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.08 pesos, for $ 27.49 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

