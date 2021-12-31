Dramatic: Walker was killed twice in New York

A pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles on a Freeport (Long Island, NY) street and one of the drivers fled the scene.

Authorities said it was around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday the 32-year-old unidentified victim tried to cross Henry Street in Freeport and was first struck by a Chevrolet pickup heading south.

The driver, a 67-year-old man, stopped and remained at the scene. While the victim lay on the street he was hit a second time by a sedan that was also heading south on Henry St. The person behind the wheel initially stopped but then fled the scene, according to police.

The wounded man was soon taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead shortly before 7 p.m., authorities said.

Police said their investigation was ongoing. No arrests have been made. Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All communications will remain anonymous, he said. Pix11.