Dua Lipa captivates with a neon green swimsuit that reveals her charms

The British singer is one of the most prominent celebrities in the medium, which through social networks shares beautiful outfits that highlight her beauty, so this time she wowed with a neon green swimsuit that revealed her charms.

Dua Lipa is one of public figures most coveted of music, since at her short 26 years, she is among the most popular and beautiful singers, in addition to starting in Versace His career as a model, all this and more he shares with all his followers through social networks.

On this occasion, she captivated with a series of published photographs, in which she poses with a tiny neon green swimsuit that revealed her charms, among which her large peach and flat abdomen stand out, as well as her defined figure of siren.

In this publication, he wore two more outfits, the second was very casual, but glamorous, since it included a white tank top with a black satin skirt, two pieces that marked her waist, a perfect outfit to go out for a walk in delicious weather.

The third was a multi-colored pajamas very similar to the costumes worn by the harlequins. Three very novel outfits characteristic of her style of dressing as the singer. Her hair was arranged with two braids and a casual half bun.

Recently one of the issues that has caused a lot of controversy about the singer’s life has been her break with Anwar hadidThis after being one of the youngest and most stable couples in the environment, with two years together and more than in love.

Although it seems that their separation had nothing to do with how they feel for each other, since it is rumored that everything was because of a lack of coordination between agendas, given that their jobs did not allow them to have time to be together, this despite the fact that they lived in the same house.

So far it has been said that they are both trying to fix things to get back to their pretty engagement, since their love is stronger than ever, and hopefully so, since they not only radiated honey, they also shouted their love on social networks.

For now we will continue to look out for new outfits that you share through social networksSince we are sure that she will throw the house out the window in her New Year’s outfit, obvious as the goddess she is, we expect many surprises in the coming days.