Edwin Luna, after scandals in his marriage, rewards Kimberly Flores with a Christmas gift

Everything seems to indicate that the alleged deception of the Guatemalan woman has been forgotten by the Mexican singer.

Throughout 2021, the marriage of Kimberly flowers Y Edwin moon he was caught up in controversy.

And there were some who doubted that they would continue together after the closeness that the model had with Roberto Romano in The home of the famous.

But, it seems that love triumphed again, because after overcoming this bitter drink and being victims of a gale of attacks, the famous couple is more solid than ever.

Proof of the above, is the way they celebrated the Christmas together with all his children recently.

And not only that, now, the Guatemalan woman even showed off the expensive gift that her beloved husband gave her.

The artist did not hesitate to upload her stories of Instagram an image of the gift her husband gave her and she even thanked him for pampering her in that way.

On the postcard that Kimberly hung on his account on this platform, you can see a boot, which, according to the most fixed, is from the luxury brand Fendi.

These boots are around 10 thousand quetzals, (around 1200 dollars), so this gift fell like a ring to the finger of the youtuber.

Kimberly Flores and Edwin Luna triumph in love …

There is no doubt that those conflicts and rumors of the past that put their relationship on the line are left behind.

And it is that the gift that the vocalist of The Trakalosa of Monterrey made it clear that he’s more in love with flowersWell, he treats her like a queen.

Currently, the artist has more than 1.9 million followers on her official Instagram account. The foregoing places her within the Guatemalan women with the most followers on the famous platform.

We will have to wait for other surprises the star has prepared for us for this coming new year.

