Employee Killed During New York Warehouse Robbery; Jersey gunman arrested

Ricardo Senatus, a resident of Newark (NJ), was arrested as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a warehouse worker during a botched robbery in Brooklyn (NYC).

Senatus (28) was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, on the crime that occurred on December 14.

That day Senatus allegedly walked into a deli at 803 Flatbush Ave and demanded money from Fadhl Moosa (20), who was working behind the counter. The employee refused and the Senatus fatally shot him in the head during a fight, according to the NYPD.

Police officers found the worker lying face down in a pool of blood behind the counter. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Senatus was a regular at the store and had been earlier that day. Police charged him with felony murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, among other charges, he reported. New York Post.

Attacks on warehouses in New York are common, both to employees and customers. At the end of November an 18-year-old He died after being shot several times, being a client of a warehouse in Staten Island (NYC). And in October, a Immigrant store clerk was stabbed to death in East Harlem, in an apparent argument over 50 cents on the price of a cigarette.

Brooklyn has been the county with the most shootings in NYC this 2021, with a third of the victims, which already exceeded 1,830 people – between dead and injured – as of December 19 throughout the city.