EVERYONE AGAINST EVERYONE – The Eagles finally get a victory in the Round Robin

The Águilas Cibaeñas beat the Tigres del Licey with a score of 4-1 in the Thursday night game held at the Cibao stadium in Santiago in the continuation of the Todos Contra Todos of the winter fall baseball tournament.

With the defeat, Licey left his record at 2-2 and remains in second position, which he shares with the Eastern Stars, who yesterday had Gigantes del Cibao leaders (3-1).

The victory is the first for the Cibaeño team against three losses in the round robin of the Dominican winter baseball tournament.

The Blues produced their only touchdown in the fourth inning by uncatchable to Anderson Tejeda’s right field.

Tigers starter Brandon Lawson (0-1) gave up three touchdowns on a five-hitter to charge the backhand. Jhan Maríñez won (1-0). Happy Naphtali saved.

The Eagles manufactured three runs at the close of the third inning to take command of the game. Danry Vasquez led off with a single down the right field, Francisco Peña followed with an uncool for the second. Cristhian Adames sacrificed himself with a touch that moved the runners to third and second. Eric Filia delivered the second pop out to the infield. Ramón Torres hit an RBI two down the right wing and scored twice by Juan Lagares.

The Mameyes scored again in the eighth, on an RBI double from Jimmy Paredes.