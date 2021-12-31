everything we expect from Apple in 2022

It’s over. 2021 ends in a few hours, leaving Apple financially strong after twelve months of launches across all of its product and service ranges. It’s time to look forward to 2022 and everything that this new year is going to bring us. Because we cannot predict exactly what is going to happen, but we may well launch our predictions.

Yet another product, yet another leg on the stool





2021 has been a year of presentations and linear improvements, or what is the same: we have seen more or less what we expected. Better processors, better cameras, better chips and new generations of the products we already know. Perhaps the most striking have been the new iMac, or the AirTag that make up the exception of novelty.

2022 is likely to be a more important year, because rumors indicate that we will see the arrival of a completely new product that could boost a market that so far has advanced relentlessly but slowly. An augmented and / or virtual reality viewer would be the first completely new product that Apple would launch from the Apple Watch in 2015, and it would also be the first product (and not an accessory) in which Steve Jobs would no longer have had anything to do with it.

My feeling about the VR market is that history can repeat itself. Before the iPhone we lived in a world dominated by PDAs and Nokia mobiles, until Jobs blew our minds with the multi-touch screen and interface of the first “iPhone OS”. Similarly, before the Apple Watch, what we called a “smartwatch” consisted of a mazacote with much less functions and autonomy.

The iPhone put the mobile market around and a half. The Apple Watch did the same for smartwatches. I can be wrong, but I see no reason not to think that after some ‘Apple Glasses’ the virtual reality market can change until it becomes unrecognizable, something that we cannot even imagine right now. Like when the iPhone rumors spoke of an iPod capable of making calls.

Of course, it may be the start of something that can change. The iPhone started out selling without an App Store. The Apple Watch started out as a fashion accessory rather than a health one. It will take a few years to see how technology, demand and marketing line up. But 2022 is going to be the beginning of what can be a new revolution technological hand in hand with those … diving goggles that we see in the renders.

Of course, we will have more news:

The iPhone 14, with faster chips and a new design.

A new third-generation iPhone SE called to be the economic option par excellence.

The new high-end iMac.

The new MacBook Air, which would lead the arrival of the M2 chip.

A new Mac mini with more powerful chips and a smaller design.

A Mac Pro with the maximum expression of Apple Silicon chips.

New iPad models.

Some new AirPods Pro 2.

The Apple Watch Series 8, probably with a new design and new sensors.

New series and movies on Apple TV +.

New services or better integrations between those that already exist.

iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13.

New accessories, emphasizing those designed for the home. New HomePods?

At the presentation level I don’t think we’ll see anything face-to-face again in the short term. The Omicron variant is wreaking havoc around the world, being the most contagious COVID-19 mutation yet. Getting rid of it and its possible subsequent mutations can take months, and that means more keynotes Apple pre-recorded. Patience.

It is also pending to see what will happen with the logistics crisis and the semi-component crisis throughout 2022. It appears to be shrinking, but it will be slow and there will still be supply problems until next New Year’s Eve. That can lead to changes to Apple’s schedule and further delays in going back to offices and reopening Apple Stores that have closed again. Again, patience.

These are strange times, but they will be entertaining. 2022 may be the year that Apple changes again. And it will be very interesting to watch.

Image | Aditya joshi