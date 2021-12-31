Ex of Toni Costa’s girlfriend thanks Adamari López for sending her a gift

Timbo Dominguez, former partner of Evelyn Beltrán, the woman who has been romantically related to Toni Costa, surprised locals and strangers by revealing that received a giftor nothing more and nothing less than scored by Adamari López.

Through his social networks, the coach shared a photo in which you can see a wooden crucifix and a star of David, which would have been brought by Adamari from Israel, where were you a few weeks ago as a Miss Universe judge.

As if that were not enough, Domínguez wrote next to the image “Thank you Adamari López”, making public that these objects were given to him by the presenter of Hoy Día.

Also, they both seem to have become very good friends in the last few days, even They are followed on their respective social networks.

For her part, Toni’s supposed new girlfriend shared a reflection on her social networks, in which she thanked this 2021 for all the learning it left her: “Dear 2021, I learned many things from you, I fulfilled many dreams that I saw far away. You were also a year of growth and many good experiences. I learned to put myself in priority as a woman, and today I am much happier and more complete “wrote the model.