Exercise is not enough to lose weight, reveals IAEA study

December is a month when many people tend to overindulge in dishes and treats specially prepared for the holiday season. Generally, this extraordinary consumption is accompanied by the purpose of start taking care of the body as soon as the year begins again with a diet and exercises to lose weight.

The first step toward that goal is usually to adopt a intensive exercise regimen that promises short-term results, whether in a gym or on your own. However, this recipe does not work for everyone because calories expended through physical activity do not necessarily increase the amount of total calories lost by the body, according to a new study by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The chairman of the Management Group of the IAEA database that records measurements of daily energy expenditure, one of the authors of the study, pointed out that, as many people suspected from their experiences, the calories that the screen marks as spent from an exercise device, such as a treadmill or bicycle, usually they do not translate into weight loss.





Disheartening results

“When you start exercise programs to lose weight, most people lose a little weight, some people lose a lot, but some unlucky ones actually gain weightJohn Speakman pointed out.

The study explains that in people with a normal body mass index -between 18.5 and 24.9-, the body will compensate the calories burned during exercise by 28%, with which only 72% of the calories expended by physical activity will actually be lost throughout the day.

This proportion becomes more ruthless for those who want to lose weight as age and weight increase since with a higher body mass index you will only lose 51% of the calories burned during physical activity.

The study confirmed, on the other hand, that people obese women have a harder time losing weight due to their bodies’ efficiency in “retaining fat already stored.”

Despite this grim reality, IAEA nutrition specialist and study co-author Alexia Alford stressed that exercising and being more physically active entails many health benefits.

“But just exercising does not help with weight loss,” he clarified, stressing that it is for It is essential to reduce the calories ingested in food.

The weight loss guidelines do not take into account the reduction of calories expended in other life functionsas the body compensates for the calories burned during exercise.

“If you increase activity, the body will compensate in other areas and reduce the calories expended when breathing, digesting, fidgeting and, in general, by maintaining the functions of the body. This can actually add up to a lot, ”Alford explained.

For this reason, the expert recommended a more balanced lifestyle in all aspects, emphasizing that diet is key to maintaining a caloric deficit that results in weight loss.

The technique used

The conclusion of the study was obtained from data obtained with a nuclear technique that uses water enriched with two types of isotopes: deuterium and oxygen-18.

The participants drank this water for a certain period and then had urine analysis for a period of between seven and 14 days. The researchers were thus able to calculate very precisely the total energy expended per person.

The IAEA indicated that this technique It is not new, although it is very expensiveTherefore, only small-scale studies of this type had been carried out. In 2018 a group of researchers decided to expand the investigation and currently, the IAEA database, which now has information on more than 7,600 people who underwent the technique.

The UN agency database includes information from a wide range of individuals: high altitude athletes and runners, cancer patients and people with cerebral palsy. Most of the data comes from studies conducted in western countries such as the United States and the Netherlands, so the IAEA is looking to expand its collection with more data from Asia, Africa and Latin America. A coordinated research project will begin in 2022 that will add more data from low-income countries.