Farruko and artists who participated in the party in Virgilio Dávila will be summoned by the authorities

The commissioner of the Puerto Rico Police Bureau, Antonio López Figueroa, confirmed today that the reggaeton Farruko and the artists who performed at the Christmas party at the Virgilio Dávila residential complex in Bayamón last Sunday, without following the protocols of the executive order related to COVID-19, will be cited by the authorities.

According to what has transpired, the interpreter of “Pepas” would have been one of the organizers of the event in which the Spanish singer Rosalía and the urban Puerto Rican interpreters Rauw Alejandro, Randy and Rafa Pabón participated.

“Here all those who participated have a social responsibility and knowing that there were no permits they proceeded to do the concert anyway, I understand it is a lack of respect, not only for the law but also for Puerto Rico,” López Figueroa said at a press conference.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro light a Christmas party at the Virgilio Dávila residential complex in Bayamón

“And all those who were linked, both sponsors and artists will be cited and there will be consequences,” he added.

López Figueroa stressed that the current executive order that prohibits crowds and that orders the use of masks, as well as “another that the prosecutor understands, may have been violated.”

The commissioner said that both the Police, Justice, Health and Finance work together with this case.

The massive event has been criticized by citizens and health professionals because, according to visuals shared on social networks, physical distancing was not kept and many did not wear a mask as a preventive measure of contagion with the virus that produces the COVID-19.

On Monday, the secretary of the Public Housing Administration, Alejandro Salgado, published a letter that he sent to the producer Rolando Santa, Jr., which shows the agency’s decision, given the increase in positive cases for COVID-19 , do not authorize the event in the residential area.

However, he stressed that neither he nor his company Chad Events had anything to do with the organization of the Christmas party.

“I had asked for permission to do the activity, due to a request made by various artists. That permit was unsuccessful and my intervention reached that point, “said the producer, who was summoned to appear before the Puerto Rico Police.