Flamengo and Palmeiras are in battle to sign an Ecuadorian forward Washington Corozo

The representative of a player who has already been part of the Ecuadorian National Team is in Brazil to negotiate with Flamengo and Palmeiras.

Several Ecuadorian players had a very positive 2021 in their clubs, something that allowed them to reach the Ecuadorian National Team and fulfill the dream of defending the country’s jersey. Now that the transfer market is very close to opening, our compatriots will have the opportunity to take a leap in quality and change the scene to a bigger club.

The tricolores have had more opportunities in Brazilian soccer in recent years, something that reflects the good work they have been doing. Flamengo and Palmeiras have not overlooked the good level of an Ecuadorian striker and both are talking to the player’s representative to sign him.

The Mexican journalist Álvaro Cruz announced that the representative of Washington Corozo is in Brazil to listen to the offers of Flamengo and Palmeiras, clubs interested in signing the Ecuadorian. ‘Manchita’ was one of the Pumas figures at the close of the Mexican tournament and that attracted attention in the two greats of Brazil.

Corozo was already called up to the Ecuadorian National Team by Gustavo Alfaro, something that shows the great level he has had during the last semester. The Ecuadorian is on loan from Sporting Cristal, but there is no problem if any club wants to sign him, he only has to arrange with Pumas to complete the loan and negotiate the purchase with the Peruvian club.