Flights to Cuba from the United States in January 2022

Although both the United States and Cuba have redoubled health controls at their airports, for the moment the flight frequencies between the two countries for the different airlines remain unchanged.

This is the schedule of operations for January 2022 for American Airlines, Jet Blue, SouthWest Airlines, as well as charter flights.

For now, if no other last minute changes arise, American Airlines will maintain its flights to Havana with the following frequencies in January 2022:

To the José Martí International Airport (Havana)

1 daily flight (from 1 to 3) from the city of Miami.

4 daily flights (from the 4th) also from Miami International Airport.

So far JetBlue will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of January:

From José Martí International Airport (Havana):

2 daily flights (on days 1 and 2) from the city of Fort Lauderdale.

3 daily flights (as of January 3, 2022) except Saturdays, days when 1 flight operates from Fort Lauderdale.

Flights on Saturdays from New York City

For its part, Southwest Airlines will continue to operate a flight to Havana on a daily basis from the Tampa airport.

Charter Flights

Most of the flights to Cuba from the United States will be operated by charter agencies. For now, flights from Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Fort Myers will continue to operate with the following frequencies during January 2022:

From the José Martí International Airport of Havana:

Monday 11 flights

Tuesday 6 Flights

Wednesday 7 flights

Thursday 10 flights

Friday 12 flights

Saturdays 9 flights

Sundays 9 flights