Florida man faces charges for using COVID-19 aid for luxuries

A Florida man allegedly used funds from a COVID-19 pandemic relief program to purchase a Lamborghini Huracán EVO, Rolex and Hublot watches, and Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel brand clothing. Now he could face more than 100 years in jail, authorities said.

Valesky Barosy, 27, of Ft. Lauderdale, was charged with fraudulently obtaining aid loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida reported.

According to the indictment, Barosy, 27, submitted fraudulent loan applications in his name and that of his accomplices, for more than $ 4.2 million in PPP credits. On each application, he allegedly falsified the applicant’s previous year’s expenses, net income, and payroll, and submitted fraudulent IRS tax forms.

Barosy and his accomplices received approximately $ 2.1 million in loans through that fraudulent scheme.

The defendant “used the fraudulently obtained proceeds to purchase a Lamborghini Huracán EVO, Rolex and Hublot watches, and designer clothing from Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel,” according to the court document in the case.

Authorities brought Barosy five counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft.

If convicted, he faces up to 132 years in prison, the prosecution said.

Barosy first appeared before a federal judge Wednesday in a Ft. Lauderdale court.

The Coronavirus Relief, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) is a federal legal framework enacted on March 29, 2020. It was designed to provide emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans who suffered the economic effects of the pandemic in COVID-19.

One source of relief provided by the CARES Act is the authorization of up to $ 349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses through the PPP.

The PPP allows small businesses and other qualifying organizations to receive loans with a maturity of two years and an interest rate of one percent. Businesses must use PPP loan funds for payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent, and utilities.

