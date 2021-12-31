Following the resignation of the director of Gautier, SNS says it has invested RD $ 34 million

Fredis de Jesús Reyes Agüero, former director of Gautier, says he resigned due to lack of support

After it was learned of the resignation of the hospital director Salvador B. Gautier, Fredis de Jesús Reyes Agüero, the National Health Service (SNS) reported that during the year 2021 it invested the sum of RD $ 34,693,264.70 in equipment and financial support to said health center, with the aim of strengthening the services.

In September of this year, the SNS delivered a portable X-ray machine with developer, as well as two adult and pediatric ventilators, for a investment total of RD $ 7,230,340.00.

Similarly, in October the hospital received seven intensive care beds, 17 vital signs monitors, two adult defibrillators, a three-channel electrocardiograph with wheels and rails, seven IV poles, two stainless steel showcases for sterile material, two adult wheelchairs, 15 emergency stretchers, as well as seven adult and pediatric ventilators, with an investment of RD $ 18,353,197.30.

In that same month and with an investment of RD $ 5,809,727.42, the SNS delivered five trays for major surgery and two for orthopedics, two 65-pound industrial hospital washers, ten stainless steel showcases for sterile and industrial material, eight wheelchairs for adults , two wheelchairs for transferring children and adolescents, five three-position examination tables, 15 stretchers examination couch, wall-mounted dental X-ray machine with developer, and ten feet of serum.

Additionally, the Salvador B. Gautier Hospital received from the National Health Service a contribution financial of RD $ 3,300,000.00, for the strengthening of the different service units.

SNS also strengthens Hospital Arturo Grullón

In June 2021, the SNS provided the Doctor Arturo Grullón Regional University Children’s Hospital with new and modern equipment to strengthen the Neonatal Intensive Care Units and Pediatric Oncology of this health center, with an investment of RD $ 13,497,328.72.

The health center received two echocardiographs, three nebulizers, a portable X-ray machine, four wall sphygmomanometers, three ventilators, four pediatric stethoscopes, a portable oximeter, a defibrillator, three May tables, two automatic respirators, two transport stretchers, two duplex X-ray scanners and two laryngoscopy kits of adults, among other important teams.

With the aim of guaranteeing quality health services, in this management the SNS also gave this center a financial contribution of RD $ 2,500,000.00 that allowed closing gaps in the health needs of the child population of Santiago.

The SNS reiterates its commitment to strengthening the Public Network of Health Services, guaranteeing through the centers a timely response to the health requirements of the population.