Fossil’s new smartwatch promises Wear OS, Google services and more with a discount of 60 euros at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is, at the moment, the only smartwatch with Wear OS 3 on the market due to the collaboration between the South Koreans and Google, but it will not be the only one. One of those that will update soon will be the Fossil GEN 6, the new "smart" watch of the company that is reduced on Amazon to 234.27 euros





With a recommended retail price of 299 euros, on Amazon it can be purchased with a discount of more than 60 euros the “smart” watch Fossil GEN 6, staying at one of its lowest prices to date on the platform: 234.27 euros.

The Fossil Gen 6 is a smartwatch with Wear OS that in the coming months will update to Wear OS 3. It has a 1.28-inch AMOLED screen High resolution, it incorporates the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage for music and apps.

It connects to the smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 and has Wi-Fi, NFC (for mobile payments) and GPS. It has several sensors: accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate with PPG, SpO2 and altimeter, among others. It has Google services: Google Play Store, Google Pay, Google Fit, Google Assistant, YouTube Music …

