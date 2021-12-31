From the beach: Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe, dazzles with her beautiful figure

Admin 14 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 36 Views

2021 has been a very successful year for Andrea Meza. It is undoubtedly because, although her reign was seven months (and it is known as one of the shortest in history), the Mexican was loved by fans and followers around the world, and lived unmatched experiences.

After crowning Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, as the new miss Universe last December 12 at the 70th. edition of the international competition, the work of the Chihuahuan has taken another heading since she has become a new correspondent for Telemundo.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Alejandro Fernández touched social networks by posing with his granddaughter Cayetana

Written in CELEBRITIES the 12/31/2021 · 16:41 hs Alejandro Fernandez he has found comfort in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved