From the beach: Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe, dazzles with her beautiful figure

2021 has been a very successful year for Andrea Meza. It is undoubtedly because, although her reign was seven months (and it is known as one of the shortest in history), the Mexican was loved by fans and followers around the world, and lived unmatched experiences.

After crowning Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, as the new miss Universe last December 12 at the 70th. edition of the international competition, the work of the Chihuahuan has taken another heading since she has become a new correspondent for Telemundo.

“I am very grateful for the opportunities that life presents me and very excited to start this new stage in my professional life with my Telemundo family,” she said. Table it’s a statement. On the other hand, she is taking advantage of all her free time with her boyfriend, Ryan Anthony.

Source: Instagram @andreamezamx

A few hours ago, the former Miss Universe published a photograph from the beach. “I escaped from the cold and came to Florida” he told his millions of fans, and asked them: “Where will you receive the New Year?” In the image, the young Mexican wore a low-cut dress with a purple print and a black belt.

Source: Instagram @andreamezamx

She also complemented her beach look with sunglasses and gold accessories. The publication reached almost 70 thousand likes and more than 300 comments. “That leg opening! For God’s sake ”,“ I loved your dress ”and“ Happy holidays and prosperous 2022, hugs ”were just some of the comments she received. Andrea.