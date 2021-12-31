Google Photos | So you can see the photos of past New Year’s celebrations | Applications | Cell phones | Android | Smartphone | Technology | Viral | Trick | Tutorial | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Remember is to live again. Google Photos is a platform that you can use to store and share your favorite images or videos, therefore, it is possible that in the gallery of this application you have photographs of the old New Year celebrations, if you want to see them again before closing the doors of the 2021, then follow the steps that we will teach you below.

It is a function of Google Photos called ‘Search’, which allows you to see images of a certain date or specific holiday, as is the case of past Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In addition, this tool allows you to modify the name, personalize the photos, delete them and edit them at any time. It is also important to clarify that all mobile devices have the aforementioned function.

HOW TO SEE PHOTOS OF PAST NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS

First, make sure Google Photos do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store.

do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store. Now, open the application and at the bottom click on ‘Search’, you locate it with the icon of a magnifying glass.

Tap on the search bar at the top and write “December (and whatever year you want, it can be 2017, 2018, 2019, etc.).

The application will automatically show you the photos taken in that month with their respective dates.

By pressing them for a few seconds you will see several options such as: delete, edit, create an album or share.

How to know how much space you have left in Google Photos

In order for you to manage your storage space in the application, you have to go to the following website: Storge, here you can see the total availability that you have left and an estimate of time to occupy it in its entirety. Likewise, it will detail in megabyte (MB) or Gigabyte (GB) the weight of each image or video, as well as the space occupied in Google Drive and Gmail. Remember that Google Photos now it shares storage with these last two platforms.