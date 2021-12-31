Hard statement from fintech companies: the arguments of the sector to reject a Central Bank measure that takes away a source of income

Fintech companies have about $ 40,000 million of their clients from which they obtain returns

The chamber that brings together fintech companies responded with a harsh statement to the surprise decision of the Central Bank of force to allocate 100% of the balances that customers leave in their virtual wallets . The companies in this sector used this liquidity for short-term investments that brought them income that was used to make the projects profitable and, at the same time, keep many of their services free.

Through a statement, the Argentine Chamber of Fintech He expressed “extreme concern and disagreement” about the decision which he described as untimely and warned that “it will seriously affect a sector that has been chosen by millions of users, for its simple, safe and diversified service offering.”

“The technical basis of this measure cannot be seen that It will directly affect the gratuity in the granting and maintenance of accounts, in the issuance and replacement of cards, in the incoming and outgoing transfers, and many other services offered by the companies in question.”, Considered the business organization.

On the other hand, companies in the sector argued that job creation in a growing sector is going to suffer. “This decision will have an impact on many companies -most of them MSMEs- and consequently on the creation of jobs. in a sector that has been one of the main engines of employment in the country, and that projected 10,000 new positions for next year, “he said.

The obligation to allocate 100% of its clients’ holdings in the central bank deprives companies of an income without giving rise to a benefit for users, the statement said.

The Central Bank said that fintech activity may be covert financial intermediation. REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian

“Until today, funds in payment accounts have always been available to users, fully deposited in sight accounts at local banks. This implies that they had and have all the security and transparency offered by the Argentine financial system. This measure does not make them safer or more transparent, and implies breaking with a dynamic that has worked perfectly to date ”, they said.

According to the Fintech Chamber, 25 million virtual accounts have been created in the last 4 years that, outside the banks, generated a process of “inclusion, formalization and financial dynamization”.

“The number of accounts, which has been growing at approximately 100% annually, is largely explained by the possibility of offering free services,” the statement said.

The sector claims to have about $ 40,000 million in sight accounts, which must be embedded. Another $ 50 billion is in investment accounts, such as those that offer a return to clients, and will not be affected by this regulation.

“Reducing the use of physical money should be one of the guiding objectives of any economic policy In our country. Digital wallets had a determining impact in replacing cash, advancing the formalization of the economy, and helping to collect taxes; companies have, in most cases, borne the costs of doing so. The decision communicated by the BCRA goes in the opposite direction to these advances ”, he shot.

“In sum, the measure provided causes enormous damage to the fintech industry, innovation, and financial inclusion, while it does not offer any tangible benefit,” they concluded.

