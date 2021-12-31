He could be the next Denis Caniza and Cruz Azul would be close to tying him up

The next Deniz Caniza could arrive at Cruz Azul

December 30, 2021 · 1:46 PM

Blue Cross You want to continue pulling the strings in the stove football of the MX League and after closing to Charly rodriguez Y Erik Lira, now goes for a South American central defender, being Cerro Porteño where he would have found the one to reinforce his lower zone for the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament.

Alexis Duarte, the Paraguayan jewel that could reach Cruz Azul

According to the journalist David espinoza, the most viable option has Cruz Azul to reinforce your central defense is Alexis Duarte, 21-year-old center back who plays for him Cerro Porteño and has a contract with the Guaraní team until December 31, 2023.

The same source indicates that although the Guaraní leadership had not contemplated parting with its young promise, the negotiations with Blue Cross would be on track and on the right track, so their arrival at The Ferris Wheel It could be finalized in the next few days.

During the Opening 2021 from Paraguay, Alexis Duarte He played 14 games out of 18 possible, in which he received 2 yellows and one red, according to data from TranfermarkThe Guarani defender is 1.86 meters tall, so he has a good passing game, is right-handed and currently has a market value of 3.50 million dollars.

