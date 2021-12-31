“He learned to respect Mexicans”: the lesson that Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz taught Gervonta Davis

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz He was the protagonist of one of the fights with the most surprises of 2021. The Mexican boxer gave a display of his conditions in a fight against the fearsome Gervonta Davis. The Aztec, despite having lost, was able to stand up against his rival and he earned respect in boxing lovers.

Besides now having the luxury of sign objects for Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez himself, Isaac Cruz aroused the admiration of many other boxers who highlighted the way he represented the Mexican colors.

“If Pitbull had squeezed in the last 2 rounds I think he would take it (…) Always people who make an effort and who work, God blesses them ”, declared Miguel“ Alacrán ”Berchelt in an interview with Jorge Ebro.

In this sense and thanks to the performance of the “Pitbull”, Berchelt considers that Gervonta Davis will face the Mexicans with another perspective. What Cruz showed in the ring made him hesitate after having expressed a lot of confidence in the previous one.

“He learned to respect Mexicans. She was insulting him when he doesn’t speak English and she even threw him at the weigh-in. In the end, you can really see what he really feels when they ask him if he wants a rematch and he says no, “he said.

Finally, the “Alacrán” exalted the legacy of Mexicans in boxing and brought to the interview words of Floyd Mayweather Jr. about fighters born in Aztec lands.

“He understood now yes Floyd’s saying that if you haven’t fought a Mexican, you haven’t fought anyone. Everyone expected that he would finish it in the third or fourth round and in the end he could not knock him out. I think if he defeated him but divided. He left a very good image above the ring ”, he concluded.

