“He will not be able to bear it”: Mhoni Vidente makes strong predictions about Eduin Caz

Eduin caz has had a 2021 full of ups and downs, from the great success of Grupo Firme to the infidelity scandal to his wife Daisy Anahy. According to the most recent predictions of Mhoni Seer, 2022 will continue to be a year of great tests for the singer.

It was recently revealed through a public photograph by the wife of Grupo Firme’s vocalist that the musician had been hospitalized in an emergency. Hours later it was confirmed that Eduin Caz suffered from a hiatal hernia.

The predictions of Mhoni Seer

Mhoni Seer, famous for getting her predictions right most of the time, read the tarot cards for this next 2022 of the famous. Some of the celebrities mentioned were Belinda and Christian Nodal, the Fernández family and Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme.

The tarot reader began the transmission by mentioning the great success that was coming for the entertainment world in general, however, they would have to face severe consequences. Grupo Firme is not saved and various obstacles will be presented to them.

“Grupo Firme does not have it easy in 2022. It has been on the horns of the moon. It has brought all the luck and all the rewards, but envy, courage, hatred, witchcraft and betrayal are upon them”.

For Eduin Caz, the new year will begin dragging on the problems of 2021, according to Mhoni Vidente, who predicted that he could even end up with a definitive separation from Daisy Anahy.

“Definitely dragging problems of infidelity and problems of separation from his wife that he will not be able to bear. They are going to be talking about taking time and each one moving away on their own way.”, Revealed the seer.