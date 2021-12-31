Hirving Lozano received another bad news in Italy and worried his followers in Napoli and Mexico

Hirving Lozano was surprised in the last hours with another bad news in Italy after being infected with COVID again.

Hirving Lozano surprised the fans of Mexico and Napoli by receiving new negative news after being infected with COVID in the middle of a wave of infections that worries fans.

The Chucky He is without symptoms and isolated to recover from a second contagion that he suffered from the first time, but ended up receiving a bad news about the Neapolitan team.

As reported by the southern Italian institution through its Twitter profile, a new infected player appeared who limits the options in the consideration of Luciano Spalletti for the following matches.

The Norman Eljif Elmas became the new loss in the Napoli squad after the Neapolitan entity reported on the situation in a statement through the digital platform.

“Eljif Elmas tested positive for Covid-19 after a molecular smear performed in Macedonia last night before his return to Italy. The regularly vaccinated player is asymptomatic and will observe the period of isolation at home,” they wrote.

In this way, Napoli adds a total of three players infected with COVID along with the Mexican, the Norman and Victor Osimhen for the rest of the season in Serie A and in the Europa League.