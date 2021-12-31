H&M shut down after employee tweets photo of lice on store clothes | Univision 41 New York WXTV

A woman who claims to work for the World Trade Center Oculus H&M store sent a message on Twitter accompanied by some photos in which lice are seen crawling around some hooded sweatshirts that were on sale. The message has gone viral.
The user, who identifies herself as @Madesonee_, said a customer discovered lice crawling on a rack of hooded sweatshirts on Wednesday and told her. She immediately notified her boss. However, she was disappointed that, she said, they only cordoned off the area and decided not to notify other employees, every time they kept the store open.
Following the @Madesonee_ message on Thursday, H&M took further action and a brand spokesperson told Newsweek that the company is handling the situation: “We take the safety of customers and employees extremely seriously. As a precaution, we close the store in question for further investigation. “
This is one of the photos that she shared in the tweet.
The woman says that after the tweet in which she denounced the lice on H&M clothes, she was not fired, but that she decided to resign because He “hates” working there.
The H&M store at the World Trade Center Oculus is very popular because it is in an area that houses 12 subway lines, the World Trade Center PATH station. The chain has 5,076 stores in the United States and different parts of the world, including Puerto Rico.