Hospitalization of children due to Covid-19 quadruples in New York

EFE.- Children’s hospitalizations for Covid-19 have increased in New York state, and particularly in the city, where have quadrupled from the second week of December to today, alerted Monday the head of the Department of Health of the state, Mary T. Bassett.

“We have seen an increase in pediatric admissions, concentrated in the area of ​​the city, where there has been an increase of approximately four times,” he said in a joint press conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.

“We are alerting New Yorkers to this recent, surprising increase in pediatric admissions for Covid-19, so that pediatricians, parents and guardians can take urgent action to protect our youngest New Yorkers, ”he said.

According to the health authorities, of the children between 5 and 11 years admitted in city hospitals with Covid-19, from the week of December 5 to the current week, none had the complete vaccination schedule.

“Many people still think that children do not get infected with covid. That’s not true. Children become infected and some will be hospitalized He insisted. Our vaccination rates among children ages 5 to 11 remain disappointingly low, “he said.

According to a report released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children’s Hospitals, Between December 9 and 16, nearly 170,000 children tested positive for Covid-19 in the country, an increase of approximately 28% in two weeks, highlights channel 7 of the ABC network.

For his part, Hochul reiterated the call to parents to take advantage of the Christmas holidays and vaccinate their children.

Follow the information about businesses and news in Forbes Mexico

For his part, Mayor Bill de Blasio recalled in his daily press conference that today the obligation for private sector employees to show they have at least one dose of the vaccine, subject to fines of up to $ 1,000.

Starting today, New Yorkers aged 12 and over also have to show evidence of the two doses of vaccines to eat inside restaurants, gyms or visit entertainment venues.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed